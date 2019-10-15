Integrated border management with EU to be next step after visa-free regime – Kuleba

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba says that the next step after the introduction of a visa-free regime will be integrated border management with the European Union (EU).

"Last week I held an interagency meeting on integrated border management ... In fact, integrated border management is the next step in ensuring freedom of movement of goods and services after visa-free travel. Visa-free travel was the first step when we were opened the doors, and integrated border management will allow passage through these doors as comfortable, convenient and safe as possible," he said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, integrated border management provides for the introduction of the best European standards at the border and the opening of additional opportunities for movement.

"I can't say that this is visa-free 2, but this is the next step that we must take after visa-free regime in order to fulfill one of the tasks that the government set - to ensure freedom of movement," Kuleba added.