Facts

13:37 28.09.2019

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid 30 shelling attacks in Donbas since early Sept 27 – JFO HQ

1 min read
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid 30 shelling attacks in Donbas since early Sept 27 – JFO HQ

One soldier of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has been killed during 30 enemy shelling attacks in eastern Ukraine since early morning to late hours of September 27, a press center of the JFO headquarters reported.

"Over the past day, as a result of the enemy shelling, one JFO member received injuries incompatible with life," the JFO staff said on Facebook.

According to its report, since the beginning of September 27, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries six times violated ceasefire. The enemy fired on the positions of the units of the United Forces from 82-mm mortars banned by the Minsk Agreements, as well as from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:38 27.09.2019
1+1, 2+2 TV channels start broadcasting in JFO area – 1+1 Media

1+1, 2+2 TV channels start broadcasting in JFO area – 1+1 Media

11:03 27.09.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:30 24.09.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid shelling attacks in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid shelling attacks in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

13:34 21.09.2019
No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

11:47 21.09.2019
Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

10:30 20.09.2019
Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

13:40 14.09.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

11:16 14.09.2019
Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

11:16 14.09.2019
Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

09:28 12.09.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one critically injured

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one critically injured

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. envoy for Ukraine Volker tenders resignation

Ex-MP Zhevaho in absentia notified of suspicion of siphoning UAH 2.5 bln from Bank Finance and Credit – SBI

Change in Burisma Limited board in May 2014 not subject of NABU probe

Poroshenko fails to come for questioning to SBI on possible offenses case during crossing of Kerch Strait by ships because he is abroad

Danyliuk tenders resignation from post of NSDC secretary before Zelensky's visit to U.S.

LATEST

Volker is first not political but real loss, says ex-foreign minister Klimkin

U.S. envoy for Ukraine Volker tenders resignation

VP of EP delegation in Ukraine-EU Association Committee: It is dangerous for Ukraine when lawmakers vote like puppets

The Ministry of Infrastructure plans to reduce road deaths by 30% in 2020 - Iurii Lavreniuk

SBU with Interpol searching for Handziuk murder suspect Levin

Ex-MP Zhevaho in absentia notified of suspicion of siphoning UAH 2.5 bln from Bank Finance and Credit – SBI

Police detachment from Israel arrives in Uman to help ensure order during Jewish New Year

Change in Burisma Limited board in May 2014 not subject of NABU probe

Kuchma on current Rada: I believe parliament will justify people's unprecedented confidence

Poroshenko fails to come for questioning to SBI on possible offenses case during crossing of Kerch Strait by ships because he is abroad

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD