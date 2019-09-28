One Ukrainian soldier killed amid 30 shelling attacks in Donbas since early Sept 27 – JFO HQ

One soldier of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has been killed during 30 enemy shelling attacks in eastern Ukraine since early morning to late hours of September 27, a press center of the JFO headquarters reported.

"Over the past day, as a result of the enemy shelling, one JFO member received injuries incompatible with life," the JFO staff said on Facebook.

According to its report, since the beginning of September 27, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries six times violated ceasefire. The enemy fired on the positions of the units of the United Forces from 82-mm mortars banned by the Minsk Agreements, as well as from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.