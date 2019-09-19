Facts

11:34 19.09.2019

Russia unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments – National TV Council

1 min read
Russia unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments – National TV Council

Russian Federation seized and unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments, along with the hundreds of air wires, which were in the ownership of state and private Ukrainian broadcasters, the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting reported on its website.

At the annual conference of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) member of the council Valentyn Koval said that in the east of Ukraine nearly 50 television and 20 radio transmission stations, which broadcasted on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, were seized and rewired.

"And on the frequency of the local company they started broadcasting...no, not Euronews, not BBC, not CNN. The television channel Russia-24 appeared on the air. In a few days, all Ukrainian TV channels that broadcast from a high tower in the region, in Donetsk, were replaced by channels from the Russian Federation. This happened the same way as two months before: in February-March 2014 in Crimea," the regulator's press service quotes Koval as saying.

Tags: #crimea #tv #donbas #ordlo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:59 19.09.2019
Rada explains essence of Zelensky formula as Ukraine's negotiating stance

Rada explains essence of Zelensky formula as Ukraine's negotiating stance

12:05 19.09.2019
Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

17:29 18.09.2019
There are over 27,000 women in Ukrainian army; almost 10,000 have fought in Donbas – General Staff

There are over 27,000 women in Ukrainian army; almost 10,000 have fought in Donbas – General Staff

16:46 18.09.2019
Peacekeeping mission could become next step if regulating situation in Donbas under Minsk agreements fails to succeed – Prytsaiko

Peacekeeping mission could become next step if regulating situation in Donbas under Minsk agreements fails to succeed – Prytsaiko

11:33 18.09.2019
Ukraine will not be pushed to hold elections in Donbas while it is occupied - Volker

Ukraine will not be pushed to hold elections in Donbas while it is occupied - Volker

10:25 18.09.2019
Zelensky intends to achieve real progress in Donbas settlement in six months – Prystaiko

Zelensky intends to achieve real progress in Donbas settlement in six months – Prystaiko

16:42 17.09.2019
Ukrainian delegation leaves OSCE meeting hall in Warsaw due to statements about 'Russian Crimea'

Ukrainian delegation leaves OSCE meeting hall in Warsaw due to statements about 'Russian Crimea'

13:55 17.09.2019
War in Donbas kills over 3,300 civilians – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

War in Donbas kills over 3,300 civilians – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

11:43 17.09.2019
'Zelensky formula' aims to end Donbas war in six months – Foreign Minister

'Zelensky formula' aims to end Donbas war in six months – Foreign Minister

15:40 16.09.2019
Zelensky wants OSCE monitors to be honest when record violations in Donbas

Zelensky wants OSCE monitors to be honest when record violations in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

Zelensky appoints Stadnik head of Mykolaiv regional administration – decree

LATEST

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's HACC allows suspect in 'Rotterdam +' case on wanted list to be detained

Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Facebook deletes 400 Ukrainian pages, groups, accounts linked to PR agency Pragmatico for manipulating public opinion

Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

Zelensky appoints Stadnik head of Mykolaiv regional administration – decree

Kyiv Mayor addresses Rada regarding dissolution of Kyiv City Council, scheduling early election in Kyiv

Pence, Zelensky discuss Zelensky's meeting with Trump next week during UN General Assembly – White House

Rada foreign policy, EU integration committees recommends future delegation to PACE to select format of work in PACE at own discretion

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD