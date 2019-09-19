Russia unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments – National TV Council

Russian Federation seized and unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments, along with the hundreds of air wires, which were in the ownership of state and private Ukrainian broadcasters, the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting reported on its website.

At the annual conference of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) member of the council Valentyn Koval said that in the east of Ukraine nearly 50 television and 20 radio transmission stations, which broadcasted on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, were seized and rewired.

"And on the frequency of the local company they started broadcasting...no, not Euronews, not BBC, not CNN. The television channel Russia-24 appeared on the air. In a few days, all Ukrainian TV channels that broadcast from a high tower in the region, in Donetsk, were replaced by channels from the Russian Federation. This happened the same way as two months before: in February-March 2014 in Crimea," the regulator's press service quotes Koval as saying.