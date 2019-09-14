Kolomoisky says he meets Zelensky first time since inauguration, denies work as presidential adviser

Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has said he has met with President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the latter's inauguration.

"It was the first time in four months. Since his inauguration, it was the first time. We didn't arrange to meet… I was invited and I came. If they invite me again, I will come again," Kolomoisky told journalists at the 16th Yalta European Strategy (YES) Forum in Kyiv on Friday.

Kolomoisky said from Zelensky's side "those who should have been there, those who deal with the economy's energy sector, were there."

Kolomoisky said the meeting in the president's office was attended by Energy and Ecology Minister Oleksiy Orzhel, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, Office of the President of Ukraine Head Andriy Bohdan, First Deputy Presidential Assistant Serhiy Shefir, head of the parliament's committee on energy and communal services Andriy Gerus, government representative in the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yulia Kovaliv, and Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko.

Kolomoisky denied that he is an adviser to Zelensky.

"In order to be an advisor it is necessary to work, (meeting) once in four months is not work," Kolomoisky said.

As reported, Zelensky met with Kolomoisky in Kyiv late on September 10.

"Persons at the meeting in the president's office discussed doing business in Ukraine. They also talked about the energy sector," the presidential office's press service said on Facebook page on Tuesday.

The picture attached to the Facebook post shows that the meeting was also attended by Bohdan, Honcharuk, Shefir, and others.