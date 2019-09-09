Facts

14:02 09.09.2019

Dutch FM tells parliament government 'deeply regrets' Tsemakh part of prisoner exchange under pressure from Russia

3 min read
Dutch FM tells parliament government 'deeply regrets' Tsemakh part of prisoner exchange under pressure from Russia

 Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Stef Bok in a letter addressed to the president of the country's parliament informed him of the latest events involving suspect Volodymyr Tsemakh in the downing of the Boeing Malaysia Airline flight MH17. He said the government regrets Tsemakh was included in the exchange because of pressure from Russia.

The letter is dated September 7, 2019 and was published on the parliament's website.

Blok says in the letter that Ukraine transferred Tsemakh and other prisoners to Russia during the exchange. He said that in the middle of August Dutch prosecutors informed the government that Tsemakh could become part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. For that reason, Dutch prosecutors did everything possible using legal channels so that Tsemakh was accessible for the criminal investigation into the fact of the shooting down of MH17.

Blok said Ukraine and the Netherlands held several consultations on the highest level in diplomatic and political channels on this issue.

"The government called on responsible Ukrainian authorities not to include Tsemakh in the prisoner exchange," Blok said.

Blok emphasized the importance of making Tsemakh accessible as part of a criminal investigation.

"In response, the Ukrainian authorities promised to postpone the exchange for some time to enable the prosecutor's office to question Tsemakh again, and this is what happened. Ukraine is an important partner in the Joint Investigative Group (JIT)and in prosecuting those responsible for the MH17 tragedy, as provided for in UNSC Resolution No. 2166. However, the government deeply regrets that Tsemakh, under pressure from the Russian Federation, has become part of this exchange, which means that he is currently in Russia," the Dutch Foreign Minister said.

He also recalled that Russia is also obligated to cooperate on the basis of UNSC Resolution 2166.

Blok noted that the criminal investigation is ongoing, and according to the prosecutor's office, these events have no consequences for the process, which will begin on March 9, 2020.

On September 3, the Dutch chief prosecutor urged Ukraine not to transfer Tseemakh to Russia, as he is being held by a suspect in the case of the downing of MH17, the daily national NRC newspaper Handelsblad said.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal on September 5 canceled the preventive measure in the form of detention of the "Donetsk People's Republic" fighter Tsemkakh in detention in Kyiv.

On Saturday, Tsemakh arrived in Russia as part of the mutual release of detainees with Ukraine.

The Boeing airliner of Malaysian Airlines, operating flight МН17 Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), was shot down in the sky over Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board died.

Investigation of the causes of the disaster is conducted by the JIT, which includes representatives of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and Malaysia.

Tags: #netherlands #mh17 #tsemakh
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:15 07.09.2019
Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

12:11 05.09.2019
Appeal court releases 'DPR' fighter, suspect in MH17 case Tsemakh on personal recognizance

Appeal court releases 'DPR' fighter, suspect in MH17 case Tsemakh on personal recognizance

17:22 03.09.2019
Chief Dutch prosecutor calls on Ukraine not to transfer 'DPR' fighter Tsemakh to Russia

Chief Dutch prosecutor calls on Ukraine not to transfer 'DPR' fighter Tsemakh to Russia

11:38 21.07.2019
SBU says it didn't detain driver of trailer carrying Buk that downed MH-17 flight

SBU says it didn't detain driver of trailer carrying Buk that downed MH-17 flight

15:39 19.07.2019
Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

18:55 17.07.2019
Russia constantly interferes with JIT team in investigation of downing Malaysian Boeing MH17 over Donbas 5 years ago – Zerkal

Russia constantly interferes with JIT team in investigation of downing Malaysian Boeing MH17 over Donbas 5 years ago – Zerkal

15:51 17.07.2019
Int'l inquiry into MH17 crash not objective - Peskov

Int'l inquiry into MH17 crash not objective - Peskov

15:36 17.07.2019
SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

11:28 17.07.2019
Australia's government resolute in commitment to pursuing accountability for downing of MH17 – joint statement

Australia's government resolute in commitment to pursuing accountability for downing of MH17 – joint statement

10:45 05.07.2019
Ukrainian special services detain former anti-aircraft gunner from Snizhne, over which MH17 was downed

Ukrainian special services detain former anti-aircraft gunner from Snizhne, over which MH17 was downed

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky ready to participate in Normandy format meeting in Sept - Ukrainian FM

Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

Zelensky, Putin satisfied with implementation of agreements on mutual release of detainees, discuss further steps within Minsk process

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

LATEST

EU doesn't recognize 'local elections' in Crimea illegally annexed by Russia

U.S. will not recognize 'voting' outcome in Russia-occupied Crimea

Zelensky ready to participate in Normandy format meeting in Sept - Ukrainian FM

Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

Holding "local elections" in Crimea by Russia is violation of intl law indicating the need to increase pressure on Russia – MFA

Zelensky, Putin satisfied with implementation of agreements on mutual release of detainees, discuss further steps within Minsk process

NATO welcomes release of Ukrainian sailors, Sentsov, calls on Moscow to fully implement Minsk accords

Sentsov hopes for release of all prisoners to the last

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

U.S. calls on Russia to release the rest of Ukrainians held in prison

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD