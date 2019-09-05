Ukraine's foreign ministry asking Germany to ban German company to work in Crimea – media

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has applied the Ukrainian Embassy in Germany and the Consulate General in Munich asking to take measures "to cease operations of a German company" in Crimea annexed by Russia, Krym.Realii ezine has reported.

"The ministry instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Germany and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich to take political and diplomatic measures to stop the illegal activities of a German company on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula," the ministry said in a response to the Krym.Realii request.

In particular, the request referred to the Bavarian House company, which will be engaged in the reconstruction of the Mithridates Staircase in Kerch. According to information from open sources, the co-founder of the company is a resident of Germany.