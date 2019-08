Journalist Yevhen Kyseliov stops working as a host on the Pryamiy TV channel, he said in the program on the air of the Pryamiy channel.

Kyseliov said he plans to do other projects, including writing a book.

"I'm going to start other projects. I want to start writing a big book. But this work is difficult to combine with my work on television," Kyseliov noted.