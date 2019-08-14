Merkel: cooperation with Russia will be limited until Minsk agreements implemented

Cooperation of EU countries with Russia will be restricted until the Minsk agreements are implemented, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stated.

The Minsk agreements need to be implemented ... until they are not implemented, the opportunities for cooperation for us will be completely different from what we would like, Merkel told reporters at a joint press conference with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda in Berlin.

According to Merkel, the parties discussed these issues at the talks on August 14.