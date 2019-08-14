Occupation forces violate ceasefire in JFO area in Donbas 13 times

Russia-led forces mounted 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, in the past 24 hours; no Ukraine soldier was killed or wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"On August 13, armed groups led by the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 13 times... There were no casualties among Ukrainian soldiers," the JFO headquarters said on the Facebook social network on Wednesday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy shelled twelve times near Talakovka using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms, twice in the Vodiane area using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms, and near Hnutove, using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms, in the Novohnativka area using an automatic grenade launcher and small arms, twice near Novotroitske using an easel anti-tank grenade launcher and a heavy machine gun, near Krasnohorivka using small arms, near Lebedynske using small arms, near Pavlopil using small arms, near Novohnativka using small arms, near Avdiyivka using grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever operational and tactical group, the enemy attacked once at the positions of the Joint Forces in the area of Yuzhne using grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms.

"From the beginning of this day, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries once violated the ceasefire," the headquarters added.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy shelled once the positions of the Joint Forces using small arms near Pisky.