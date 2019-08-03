Facts

14:30 03.08.2019

Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

The Servant of the People Party will propose representative of the president in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk as a candidate to the post of First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Chairman of the party Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"The Servant of the People Party will propose Ruslan Stefanchuk to the post of First Deputy Chairman," he said in Truskavets on Saturday, answering a question of Interfax-Ukraine about the candidate to this post.

Tags: #stefanchuk #rada
Interfax-Ukraine
