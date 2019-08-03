Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

The Servant of the People Party will propose representative of the president in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk as a candidate to the post of First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Chairman of the party Dmytro Razumkov has said.

