Facts

17:38 01.08.2019

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

1 min read
Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

 

The consideration of lawsuits in problematic single-member districts may affect the results of voting in the extraordinary elections of Ukrainian parliamentarians, head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Tetiana Slipachuk has said.

"Pending lawsuits remain in consideration, which may affect the establishment of voting results," Slipachuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to her, 13 lawsuits are currently "pending."

The head of the CEC named six problem districts: No. 50, 69, 105, 119, 198, and 210.

The head of the CEC said that in general, after the election day of July 21, 74 lawsuits were filed in 23 single-member constituencies, of which 42 were refused, five were left without consideration, and 14 were satisfied.

Tags: #slipachuk #cec #elections
