14:14 26.07.2019

Ukrainian PGO's actions on Moscow's extradition requests contradicts position of persecuted Ukrainians in Russia – human rights activists

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) conducts extradition checks at the request of Russia regarding individual migrants in criminal cases, within the framework of which Ukrainians in Russia are convicted, a practice Kyiv regards as political persecution, human rights activists have said.

"I'm worried that Ukraine doesn't have a common position on this issue. On the one hand, Ukraine declares Russia as an aggressor state that persecuting our fellow citizens in occupied Crimea, where they are imputed to participation in terrorist activities, for example, Hizb ut –Tahrir," Prime Juris Legal Association Managing Partner Andriy Leshchenko said at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

"At the same time, if these are Russian citizens forced to flee to Ukraine, the PGO and State Migration Service view them as criminals, especially dangerous terrorists," he added.

Leshchenko said has defended two Russian citizens who are accused at home of being involved in the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic political party while the PGO has been conducting extradition checks on them for two years.

He emphasized that the activity of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Ukraine is not prohibited. In addition, Leshchenko said Russia uses the Interpol international network for political persecution of objectionable citizens.

