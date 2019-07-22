Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

The Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) public organization assesses the voting held during the extraordinary parliamentary elections as generally complying with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation and international standards.

"According to the CVU, the elections were held in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation and international standards. If we talk about the number and scale of violations of the election legislation, then we have reason to say that they are commensurate with the previous parliamentary elections in 2014," the CVU director general Oleksiy Koshel said at a briefing on Monday.