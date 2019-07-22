Facts

10:56 22.07.2019

Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

1 min read

The Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) public organization assesses the voting held during the extraordinary parliamentary elections as generally complying with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation and international standards.

"According to the CVU, the elections were held in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation and international standards. If we talk about the number and scale of violations of the election legislation, then we have reason to say that they are commensurate with the previous parliamentary elections in 2014," the CVU director general Oleksiy Koshel said at a briefing on Monday.

Tags: #cvu #rada #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:25 22.07.2019
Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

11:07 22.07.2019
Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

10:29 22.07.2019
CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%

CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%

09:56 22.07.2019
Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

09:39 22.07.2019
European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

08:32 22.07.2019
Canadian MFA congratulates Ukrainians on holding elections to parliament

Canadian MFA congratulates Ukrainians on holding elections to parliament

08:27 22.07.2019
Servant of the People, European Solidarity and Holos leading in parliamentary elections abroad with 95.09% of protocols processed

Servant of the People, European Solidarity and Holos leading in parliamentary elections abroad with 95.09% of protocols processed

07:46 22.07.2019
CEC results after third of protocols processed: Servant of the People - 42.15% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life - 12.7%, European Solidarity" - 8.72%, Batkivschyna - 8.17%, Holos - 6.41%

CEC results after third of protocols processed: Servant of the People - 42.15% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life - 12.7%, European Solidarity" - 8.72%, Batkivschyna - 8.17%, Holos - 6.41%

07:28 22.07.2019
Servant of the People gains 42.03%, Opposition Platform-For Life - 12.64% of votes after quarter of e-protocols processed – CEC

Servant of the People gains 42.03%, Opposition Platform-For Life - 12.64% of votes after quarter of e-protocols processed – CEC

07:06 22.07.2019
Composition of parliamentary coalition depends on Zelensky – Tymoshenko

Composition of parliamentary coalition depends on Zelensky – Tymoshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS exceed 15 bcm, needed to inject another 5 bcm – Kobolev

LATEST

Ukraine reports one enemy attack in Donbas on Sunday – JFO HQ

CEC RECEIVES 50.01% OF E-PROTOCOLS: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE - 42.45%, OPPOSITION PLATFORM – FOR LIFE - 12.88%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY - 8.64%, BATKIVSCHYNA - 8.01%, HOLOS - 6.38%

Sadovy announces his intention to withdraw from leadership of Samopomich party

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

UKRAINE'S EXTRAORDINARY PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS CAN BE CONSIDERED AS ACCOMPLISHED- CEC LEADER

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

Ukrainian authorities considering introduction of specific measures for passportization of Donbas residents– Danyliuk

EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY WINS IN FOREIGN ELECTORAL DISTRICT WITH 29.55% OF VOTES, SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE GETS 28.13% - 100% PROTOCOLS PROCESSED

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS exceed 15 bcm, needed to inject another 5 bcm – Kobolev

Danyliuk developing new national security strategy for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD