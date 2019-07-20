Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the heads of law enforcement agencies on July 23 to report on the progress of the investigation into the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet.

"I ask the Prosecutor General, the Interior Minister, the heads of the National Police and the SBU on July 23 to meet and report on the progress of the investigation. I invite journalists to the meeting," Zelensky said on Facebook.

He noted that the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, and the law enforcement agencies called the detection of Sheremet's murder "a matter of honor."

"Three years have passed. There are more questions than answers," the head of state noted.

Zelensky stressed that the Ukrainian society should get an answer to the question "Who killed Pavlo?"