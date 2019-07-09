Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces have fired on Ukrainian positions 17 times on Monday, July 8, and no losses have been reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"On July 8, Russia-occupation forces 17 times violated the ceasefire, seven times using weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, including 122mm artillery systems, as well as and 120mm and 82mm mortars… No losses among Ukrainian troops were reported," the JFO said in its report, which it posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning.

In the Skhid (East) sector, Russia-occupation forces shelled JFO forces 12 times: three times near Vodiane, using 122mm artillery systems, various systems of grenade launchers, cannons on armored vehicles and rifles; twice near Lebedynske, using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms; three times near Maryinka, open fire from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns; near the outskirts of Krasnohorivka from large-caliber machine guns; near Pyshchevyk from an 82mm mortar and an automatic grenade launcher; near Chermalyk from a heavy anti-tank grenade launcher; and near Bohdanivka from various grenade launchers and rifles.

In the Pivnich (North) sector, Russia-occupation forces were shelled five times, including three times near Novoluhanske from 82mm mortars; near Pivdenne from 120mm mortars; and not far from Mayorsk from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and light weapons.

Ukrainian intelligence on July 8 said two Russia-occupation soldiers were killed and three wounded.

"Since the start of the current day, JFO forces have come under fire once," JFO HQ said.

In the Skhid (East) sector, Russia-occupation forces shelled Ukrainian positions near Shyrokyne, using rifles, the report said.