Facts

11:11 09.07.2019

Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

2 min read
Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces have fired on Ukrainian positions 17 times on Monday, July 8, and no losses have been reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"On July 8, Russia-occupation forces 17 times violated the ceasefire, seven times using weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, including 122mm artillery systems, as well as and 120mm and 82mm mortars… No losses among Ukrainian troops were reported," the JFO said in its report, which it posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning.

In the Skhid (East) sector, Russia-occupation forces shelled JFO forces 12 times: three times near Vodiane, using 122mm artillery systems, various systems of grenade launchers, cannons on armored vehicles and rifles; twice near Lebedynske, using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms; three times near Maryinka, open fire from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns; near the outskirts of Krasnohorivka from large-caliber machine guns; near Pyshchevyk from an 82mm mortar and an automatic grenade launcher; near Chermalyk from a heavy anti-tank grenade launcher; and near Bohdanivka from various grenade launchers and rifles.

In the Pivnich (North) sector, Russia-occupation forces were shelled five times, including three times near Novoluhanske from 82mm mortars; near Pivdenne from 120mm mortars; and not far from Mayorsk from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and light weapons.

Ukrainian intelligence on July 8 said two Russia-occupation soldiers were killed and three wounded.

"Since the start of the current day, JFO forces have come under fire once," JFO HQ said.

In the Skhid (East) sector, Russia-occupation forces shelled Ukrainian positions near Shyrokyne, using rifles, the report said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:54 08.07.2019
One KIA, three WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

One KIA, three WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

12:50 06.07.2019
Six Ukrainian soldiers wounded as a result of 28 attacks on Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas

Six Ukrainian soldiers wounded as a result of 28 attacks on Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas

10:33 05.07.2019
OSCE cannot verify withdrawal of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska

OSCE cannot verify withdrawal of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska

09:40 05.07.2019
Russia increasing number of troops at Ukrainian border

Russia increasing number of troops at Ukrainian border

10:07 04.07.2019
Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

13:41 02.07.2019
Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

17:58 01.07.2019
Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

15:19 01.07.2019
Military doctor wounded in enemy attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle near Vodiane in Donbas dies – JFO

Military doctor wounded in enemy attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle near Vodiane in Donbas dies – JFO

13:39 01.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in enemy attack on medical vehicle near Vodiane – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in enemy attack on medical vehicle near Vodiane – JFO HQ

13:48 29.06.2019
Militants impede OSCE monitoring by drones

Militants impede OSCE monitoring by drones

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

LATEST

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Tusk: Now the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled by both sides like never before, especially by Russia

Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

Danyliuk confirms his interest in position of prime-minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD