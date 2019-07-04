Facts

16:16 04.07.2019

SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

Leader of the Strength and Honor Party, the ex-SBU State Security Service of Ukraine Ihor Smeshko claims that the SBU has the facts that among the leaders of some political forces who are trying to get into power are Kremlin agents.

"The Security Service has these facts at its disposal, and one can open the files that are stored in the archives. (...) Information services, of course, were collecting this information, realized perfectly who is who. But it was not work for the enemy. Today, the situation is completely different and the approach is different," said Smeshko in an interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon.

Answering the question about who works for the enemy, the politician mentioned the Opposition platform - For Life Party.

Smeshko is also sure that sooner or later relations with Russia will have to be renewed: "We have no choice - we must have friendly relations with them. But with mutual respect, taking into account each other's national interests."

