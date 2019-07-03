Facts

13:08 03.07.2019

Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

2 min read
Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator believes that a priority for telecom operators is the provision of communications services to the population, and the tax and customs offices should be engaged in settling the problem of illegal imports of mobile phones, Kyivstar President Alexander Komarov told reporters in Lviv last week.

"I do not like it when they start shifting the role of the state at the border to operators... I have a different business. The business of a mobile operator is for people to use communication services," he said.

The president of Kyivstar said that there are many controversial issues in the idea of disabling the "black" and "gray" IMEI codes of mobile devices. In particular, a large number of phones with duplicate IMEI, arising not only because of the falsification of these codes by fraudsters, but also because many manufacturers do not want to pay the GSMA associations for each device produced and "slightly manipulate these things."

"Who will be responsible for this problem? I, as an operator, do not want to. This is outside the scope of my business. On the other hand, we understand the existence of a gray import problem, phone theft problems... Therefore, we have a neutral mood on this issue. I consider it our priority to provide communication services to people of the highest quality possible, and not to deal with where someone took the phone. We are not in the telephone business," Komarov said.

In turn, Director for Corporate & Regulatory Affairs at Kyivstar Oleksandr Kogut noted the high risk that bona fide subscribers could suffer due to over-regulation of the issues of disconnecting phones with illegal IMEI codes.

"No one has commented to operators and subscribers how it will work, why random coincidences are impossible. And when a subscriber or a business that depends on our services every day will be blocked because someone will have a certificate [from the regulator or from Ukrainian State Centre of Radio Frequencies (UCRF)] that this is a "gray" phone, but at the same time a person bought this phone in the store as "white," there will be problems," Kogut said, insisting that first of all, customs offices, not mobile operators, must settle the problems of illegal import of equipment.

Tags: #kyivstar #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 03.07.2019
Phased opening of farmland market will lead to double rise in prices

Phased opening of farmland market will lead to double rise in prices

14:54 03.07.2019
U.S. Embassy concerned about attack on party volunteers of political candidates involved in election campaign to Rada

U.S. Embassy concerned about attack on party volunteers of political candidates involved in election campaign to Rada

11:12 03.07.2019
EBRD to continue cooperation with Ukraine irrespective of election campaign

EBRD to continue cooperation with Ukraine irrespective of election campaign

10:47 03.07.2019
Canada adds Ukraine to list of buyers of Canadian weapons

Canada adds Ukraine to list of buyers of Canadian weapons

10:30 03.07.2019
Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

10:30 03.07.2019
Canada won't recognize Russian passports issued to citizens of Russia-occupied Donbas

Canada won't recognize Russian passports issued to citizens of Russia-occupied Donbas

10:10 03.07.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

09:22 03.07.2019
Ukraine, Canada to work on expansion of FTA agreement to services, investments

Ukraine, Canada to work on expansion of FTA agreement to services, investments

18:58 02.07.2019
Zelensky, Linkevicius agree that Lithuania to host next conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine

Zelensky, Linkevicius agree that Lithuania to host next conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine

18:47 02.07.2019
Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Supreme Court stresses it obliges CEC to continue considering documents of Kliuyev, Sharij

Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

Residents  of occupied Donbas, Crimea are all Ukrainians, whatever language they speak

Ukraine, Canada to work on expansion of FTA agreement to services, investments

LATEST

Supreme Court stresses it obliges CEC to continue considering documents of Kliuyev, Sharij

Portnov opens investigations in Panama, other island states into Poroshenko's offshore accounts there

Residents  of occupied Donbas, Crimea are all Ukrainians, whatever language they speak

Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD