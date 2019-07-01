Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that an attack on an ambulance car in the Vodiane district is a "shameful and despicable attempt" to thwart the difficult negotiating process on a ceasefire in Donbas.

"We have just landed to refuel [on the way to Canada]. I learned the sad news from Donbas. Two killed, one wounded. Shelling of an ambulance car in Vodiane is a violation of international humanitarian law, shameful and despicable attempt to disrupt the difficult ceasefire negotiation process in Donbas," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine had always acted and today operates within the framework of international agreements and international law.

"I urge our partners in Europe and the United States to respond properly to actions that do not bring us closer to peace," said the president of Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, the JFO HQ reported that an attack on a medical vehicle began at about 10:50 local time on July 1 when JFO military doctors were evacuating a wounded Ukrainian soldier near Vodiane.

As reported, from July 1 to July 3 Zelensky will be on a visit to Canada. On July 4, the president is to return to Ukraine.