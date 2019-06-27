Facts

11:45 27.06.2019

Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ruslan Baranetsky First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Head of the Anti-Terrorist Center under the Security Service of Ukraine.

Relevant presidential decrees No. 462/2019 and No. 463/2019 of June 26, 2019 were made public on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Baranetsky Ruslan Fedorovych the first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine and the head of the Anti-Terrorism Center at the Security Service of Ukraine," the document says.

