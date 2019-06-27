Seven Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 39 attacks by Russia-led forces

Seven Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in hostilities in Donbas amid 39 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On June 26, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the cease-fire 39 times. Of these, 13 times - using the 122 mm caliber artillery systems, 120 and 82 mm mortar bombs prohibited by the Minsk Agreements ... Over the past day, four Ukrainian soldiers were injured, three more received military injuries," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Twenty-four attacks were registered in the Skhid (East) sector. The villages of Sarohnativka, Shyrokyne (four attacks), Kamianka, Bohdanivka, Pavlopil (three attacks), Novoselivka Druha (twice), Pisky (twice), Opytne, Vodiane (three attacks), and Talakivka were under attacks. The enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars twice to attack the town of Avdiyivka and shelled the town of Maryinka twice, using 82mm mortars and grenade launchers. The town of Krasnohorivka was also under attack.

Another fifteen attacks were reported in the Pivnich (North) sector. In particular, the villages of Luhanske (four attacks), Krymske (twice), Zaitseve (three attacks), Mayorske, Novoluhanske, Hladosove, Pivdenne, Katerynivka, and Travneve were under fire.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, two enemy troops were killed on June 25.