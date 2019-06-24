Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 34 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces in the past 24 hours mounted 34 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On June 23, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the cease-fire 34 times. Of these, eight times - using 152 mm caliber artillery systems, 120 and 82 mm mortar bombs prohibited by the Minsk agreements ... Three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded over the past day," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday morning.

In the Skhid [East] sector, the enemy fired at the Joint Forces 18 times: near Pavlopil – from a 120-mm mortar; four times in the area of Avdiyivka – from 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types; five times near Vodiane – from grenade launchers of various types and small arms; near Pisky – from automatic grenade launchers; near Maryinka – from a MANPAD; twice in the outskirts of Starohnativka – from 120 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types and small arms; near Lebedynske – from a MANPAD, large-caliber machine gun, and small arms; twice the area of Shyrokyne – from small arms; and near Opytne – from small arms.

In the Pivnich [North] sector, positions of the Ukrainian defenders were fired upon 16 times: in the area of the village of Shumy – from a MANPAD, large-caliber machine gun and small arms; in the outskirts of Pivdenne – from automatic grenade launchers; near Maiske – from 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, large-caliber machine gun, and small arms; five times in the vicinity of Novoluhanske – from 152 mm artillery, 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, and small arms; in the area of Mayorske – from automatic grenade launchers and small arms; near Novhorodske – from automatic grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms; near Shchastia – from automatic grenade launchers; in the area of Svitlodarsk – from grenade launchers of various types and large-caliber machine guns; near Luhanske – from grenade launchers of various types; three times near Krymske – from grenade launchers of various types, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms.

According to intelligence data, on June 23, two invaders were killed and two more were wounded.