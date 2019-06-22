Facts

14:36 22.06.2019

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas

Russia-led hybrid forces have attacked Ukrainian army positions nine times since Saturday midnight until noon, with one Ukrainian soldier of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported as wounded in action, Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported.

"As of 12:00 today, June 22, the number of attacks from the Russian occupation forces totals nine, including three with the usage of 120 and 82 mm caliber mortar shells," the Defense Ministry said.

