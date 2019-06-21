Kuchma, Italian Ambassador to Ukraine discuss implementation of Minsk agreements, Ukrainian-Italian relations

Representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma discussed with Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine Davide La Cecilia the implementation of the Minsk agreements and issues of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Italy.

"Leonid Kuchma noted the priority of the implementation of the security issues of the Minsk agreements - a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian armed forces and equipment from the territory of Ukraine," Kuchma's press secretary Darka Olifer wrote on her Facebook page.

Also, the parties discussed in detail the work on the release of illegally detained Ukrainians and the search for missing people.

"Kuchma once again stressed the need for a meeting of the leaders of the countries of the Normandy Four, which could give a serious impetus for the further implementation of the Minsk agreements," Olifer wrote.

According to her information, La Cecilia welcomed Kuchma's agreement to head the Ukrainian side in the TCG and wished him courage in this work.

"The Italian side also expressed support for Ukraine and noted the readiness to cooperate on all humanitarian issues," the message says.