Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he wants to strip the SBU Security Service of Ukraine of non-relevant duties.

"A separate topic is relations between businesses and security structures. Let's start with the de-commercialization of the Security Service of Ukraine. Now, Ivan Bakanov is addressing this issue at an operational level, and as soon as a new parliament is formed, I think, it will be soon, we will promptly propose stripping the Security Service of Ukraine of non-profile functions. The SBUI must deal with spies and saboteurs, rather than businesspeople," Zelensky said at a meeting with the business community in Kyiv on Thursday.

He also said that he supports the demilitarization of the tax service and the creation of the State Financial Investigation Service "with an emphasis on analytical work."