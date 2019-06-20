Facts

11:47 20.06.2019

U.S. calls on Russia to ensure that any indicted individuals currently in Russia face justice due to MH17 plane crash

 The United States welcomes the announcement today regarding the indictment of four individuals for their role in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 on July 17, 2014, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in his statement posted by the U.S. Department of State.

"All of those indicted today were members of Russia-led forces in eastern Ukraine. We call upon Russia to respect and adhere to UN Security Council Resolution 2166 (2014) and ensure that any indicted individuals currently in Russia face justice," the message reads.

"This is an important milestone in the search for the truth, and we remain confident in the professionalism and ability of the Dutch criminal justice system to prosecute those responsible in a manner that is fair and just. We fully support the work of the Dutch authorities and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), an independent criminal investigation led by the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, and Ukraine," Pompeo said.

On Wednesday, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) named four suspects behind the MH17 tragedy. They are Russian citizens Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko.

Tags: #usa #mh17
