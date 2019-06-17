Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Occupation forces over the past 24 hours has violated the ceasefire regime 30 times, twice of them using 120mm and 82mm mortars forbidden by the Minsk agreements, as well as weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has stated.

"Over the past day, two Ukrainian defenders were injured. For each shelling, the enemy received an adequate response not contrary to the Minsk agreements," according to the report on Facebook.