Ukraine, U.S. discus further development of cooperation in security sphere

A delegation of the Ukrainian parliament for foreign affairs headed by MP Hanna Hopko (not a member of any parliamentary faction) and Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States met Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has reported.

"The issues of the current state and further development of security cooperation prospects between Ukraine and the United States, cooperation to ensure energy security, as well as the situation in the Azov and Black Seas were discussed. The importance of increasing pressure on Russia with a purpose to the early release of Ukrainian sailors captured in the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2019 was noted," the embassy said in a statement.

The Ukrainian side pointed out the importance of strengthening the of security support from the United States for Ukraine and the need to send noticeable political signals indicating that Washington remains with Kyiv against the background of continuing Russian aggression.

In turn, the U.S. side assured that it would provide the necessary support so that Ukraine would have the opportunity of protecting itself from external threats both on land and at sea.