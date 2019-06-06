Facts

Zelensky dismisses ex-first deputy of SBU chief Malikov from military service

Zelensky dismisses ex-first deputy of SBU chief Malikov from military service

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Vitaliy Malikov, the former first deputy chief of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine, who was also dismissed as head of the SBU's Anti-Terrorism Center, from military service and transferred him to the reserve with the right to wear military uniform.

"To dismiss Colonel General Vitaliy Volodymyrovych Malikov from military service to the reserve of the Security Service of Ukraine in connection with organizational changes.[He is] entitled to wear military uniform," presidential decree No. 352/2019 dated June 6 says.

On May 31, Zelensky, by his decrees, dismissed Malikov from the post of first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and also relieved him of duties as head of the Anti-Terrorist Center under the Security Service of Ukraine.

