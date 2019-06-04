Russia-led forces mount 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day; no Joint Forces casualties reported – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mounted 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on Monday, June 3; no Joint Forces casualties have been reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said.

"On June 3, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 13 times. In six instances they used 120mm and 82mm mortars, which are banned under the Minsk agreements," the JFO HQ said on Facebook in a morning update on June 4.

"The enemy also shelled our defenders, using weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank missile systems, antiaircraft guns, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms," it said.

Under attacks were the villages of Novoselivka Druha, Verkhniotoretske, Kamianka, Pisky, Novotroyitske, Vodiane, Novozvanivka, the towns of Avdiyivka and Popasna.

"Since Tuesday midnight, the enemy has mounted two attacks on our positions in the Skhid (East) sector: near the town of Avdiyivka (120mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms) and the village of Opytne (anti-tank grenade launchers)," the JFO HQ said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, one enemy fighter has been wounded.