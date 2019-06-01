Facts

12:06 01.06.2019

Zelensky: U.S. bill to strengthen support for Ukraine is important signal of strong strategic partnership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for inviting him to pay an official visit to Washington.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian president, Zelensky also stressed that the draft law on strengthening support for Ukraine, which was presented in the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, is an important signal of a strong strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Thanks to the United States of America for the consistent support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Ukrainian president said.

Interfax-Ukraine
