Zelensky hopes sanctions against Russia remain in place until Ukraine's territory returned

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he hopes for the continuation of sanctions against Russia until the return of all Russia-occupied territories to Ukraine, the website of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine has said.

"I thank you for the support of the sanctions policy against Russia and I hope that it will be continued… until all Ukrainian territories are returned," Zelensky said at a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström and Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz in Kyiv on Friday.

Zelensky thanked the foreign ministers for their support in defending Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for their efforts to secure the release of Ukrainian prisoners. The president also said the war on corruption, poverty and economic stagnation is "the second front" of Ukraine.

The Polish and Swedish foreign ministers confirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine's efforts to defend its territorial integrity, return Ukrainian prisoners illegally captured by Russia, as well as on issues involving Ukraine's integration with the European Union.

In the context of the 10th anniversary of the EU's Eastern Partnership initiative this year, Zelensky said it is of critical importance for Ukraine to preserve positive achievements made in recent years and accelerate the fulfillment of the Association Agreement and other systemic changes. Zelensky also assured Ukraine's European partners that the country would continue deepening integration with the European Union and NATO.