10:59 10.05.2019

Poroshenko awards title of Hero of Ukraine to SBU head Hrytsak, volunteer Honcharenko, colonel Sokolenko (posthumously)

 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine to head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak.

Corresponding presidential decree No. 208/2019 of May 9, 2019 was made public on the website of the head of state.

"For selfless service to the Ukrainian people, an outstanding personal contribution to the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, I decide: to assign the title Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Golden Star Order to Hrytsak Vasyl Serhiyovych - head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the document said.

The president also awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously to Colonel Andriy Sokolenko and volunteer Dmytro Honcharenko.

