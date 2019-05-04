Poroshenko dismisses Artemenko from post of member of National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting - decree

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree on the dismissal of Yuriy Artemenko from the position of a member of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

Corresponding presidential decree No. 186/2019 of May 4, 2019 was made public on the website of the head of state on Saturday.

"In accordance with paragraph 13 of Part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I order: dismiss Yuriy Artemenko from the post of a member of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting," the document says.

Earlier today, a statement by Artemenko appeared on the website of the National Council, in which he announced the decision to resign and to leave his office.

According to him, there are two reasons for this decision. "The first reason is simple human fatigue - to work daily in constant stress for 10-12 hours during five years, sometimes even seven days a week. Secondly, the proposal, which came at that time to take another job," said he.

Yuriy Artemenko was appointed a member of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting by the presidential decree dated July 7, 2014. Soon he was elected chairman of the National Council.