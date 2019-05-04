Facts

13:30 04.05.2019

Poroshenko dismisses Artemenko from post of member of National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting - decree

2 min read
Poroshenko dismisses Artemenko from post of member of National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting - decree

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree on the dismissal of Yuriy Artemenko from the position of a member of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

Corresponding presidential decree No. 186/2019 of May 4, 2019 was made public on the website of the head of state on Saturday.

"In accordance with paragraph 13 of Part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I order: dismiss Yuriy Artemenko from the post of a member of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting," the document says.

Earlier today, a statement by Artemenko appeared on the website of the National Council, in which he announced the decision to resign and to leave his office.

According to him, there are two reasons for this decision. "The first reason is simple human fatigue - to work daily in constant stress for 10-12 hours during five years, sometimes even seven days a week. Secondly, the proposal, which came at that time to take another job," said he.

Yuriy Artemenko was appointed a member of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting by the presidential decree dated July 7, 2014. Soon he was elected chairman of the National Council.

Tags: #artemenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 04.05.2019
Chairman of National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting Artemenko declares his decision to resign

Chairman of National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting Artemenko declares his decision to resign

12:13 16.05.2017
Rada terminates parliament deputy Artemenko's mandate

Rada terminates parliament deputy Artemenko's mandate

12:41 01.05.2017
President's citizenship commission has not considered stripping Artemenko of citizenship

President's citizenship commission has not considered stripping Artemenko of citizenship

11:40 01.05.2017
Radical Party leader: Poroshenko decrees to denaturalize MP Artemenko who proposed holding referendum on Crimea

Radical Party leader: Poroshenko decrees to denaturalize MP Artemenko who proposed holding referendum on Crimea

11:14 22.04.2017
PGO asks interior minister to initiate expatriation procedure for MP Artemenko

PGO asks interior minister to initiate expatriation procedure for MP Artemenko

11:32 22.03.2017
Artemenko claims more than 100 Ukrainian MPs have foreign citizenship

Artemenko claims more than 100 Ukrainian MPs have foreign citizenship

11:21 22.03.2017
MP Artemenko claims he turned in Canadian passport

MP Artemenko claims he turned in Canadian passport

12:50 27.02.2017
Artemenko says his trips to Moscow agreed with SBU leaders

Artemenko says his trips to Moscow agreed with SBU leaders

12:29 27.02.2017
Klimkin regards the 'Artemenko Plan' deliberate surrender of Crimea to aggressor

Klimkin regards the 'Artemenko Plan' deliberate surrender of Crimea to aggressor

12:55 21.02.2017
Artemenko expelled from Radical Party faction in Rada

Artemenko expelled from Radical Party faction in Rada

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

Chairman of National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting Artemenko declares his decision to resign

Ukraine at UN demands release of Sushchenko

Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held captive for 2 years in ORDO – Klimkin

Poroshenko notes advantages of Ukrainian passport to Russian for traveling the world

LATEST

Zelensky's advisors in Brussels discuss Western support for anti-corruption, judicial, economic reforms

Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

Ukraine's Embassy to U.S. organizes charity concert, funds of which to be transferred to 'Next Step Ukraine' rehabilitation center

Ukraine at UN demands release of Sushchenko

ICRC sends over 95 tonnes of humanitarian aid to temporarily occupied territory of Donbas

Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held captive for 2 years in ORDO – Klimkin

Poroshenko notes advantages of Ukrainian passport to Russian for traveling the world

Zelensky's advisers discuss joint efforts against Russian aggression with EU ambassadors

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Friday midnight

SAPO, NABU and HACC should yield results in near future or tell public why there are none – Zelensky's advisor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD