Eleven people killed, some 30 injured in road accident involving bus in south Kazakhstan - Kazakh Interior Ministry

A total of 11 people have been killed in a road accident involving a passenger bus in the Korday district of the Jambyl region, south Kazakhstan, on Saturday, Kazakh Interior Ministry spokesperson Nurdilda Oraz said.

"Eight people died on the spot in the road accident, 32 people were taken to medical establishments, where three more people have died from their injuries," Oraz told the press.

The road accident occurred on the 181st kilometer of the Almaty-Tashkent motorway around 5 a.m., he said.

A Toyota Camry ran into a truck parked along the road. A passenger bus flipped while trying to avoid a collision with them, Oraz said.

The government, the prosecutor, the police department chiefs, the emergency situations and defense officials of the region are on the accident scene.

A total of 50 people and 15 pieces of equipment of the region's rescue and disaster medicine services and the medical police, as well as the Kazakh Air Rescue Service's helicopters, are involved in the emergency rescue operation, he said.