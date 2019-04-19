Facts

16:43 19.04.2019

Adoption of law on stable Runet recommended - Federation Council legislation committee

The Federation Council's committee on constitutional legislation and statement development on Friday recommended that the Federation Council approve the law on a stable Runet.

The Federation Council will debate the bill on April 22.

On April 16, the State Duma passed a bill on ensuring the safe and stable functioning of the Internet in the territory of Russia.

The bill is aimed at ensuring the continuous functioning of the Russian segment of the Internet.

The amendments adopted by the second reading concern redistribution of power between bodies of authority and establishment of the types of threats to the stability, security, and integrity of Runet's functioning. They also make legal and technical changes, as well as some other changes to the document.

If the document is adopted, the changes will take effect on November 1, 2019, with the exception of some provisions.

Tags: #law #russia #internet
