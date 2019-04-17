More than 30 representatives of NDI from 11 countries to observe second round of Ukraine's presidential elections

The U.S.-based National Democratic Institute (NDI), a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nongovernmental organization, has said it will send an international delegation of 31 persons from 11 countries to observe the second round of Ukraine's presidential elections between showman Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko on April 21, a press release received by the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday says.

The delegation will present its preliminary findings at a press conference on April 22.

"The delegation includes political leaders, diplomats, former elected and government officials, and regional and electoral experts, including: William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and executive vice president of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP); Audrey Glover, chairman of the Foreign Policy Centre and former director of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR); Laura Jewett, NDI Regional Director for Eurasia; and Mary O'Hagan, global associate and NDI senior resident director in Ukraine," the press release says.

The delegation will build on the work of NDI's mission to the first round on March 31, the findings of long-term analysts who have been in Ukraine since January, and a pre-election assessment conducted in November 2018.

"On March 31st, for the second time since the Revolution of Dignity and despite Russian aggression, Ukraine held an election that broadly reflected the will of voters," said Taylor.

The aim of the delegation's work is to demonstrate long-term support by the international community of democratic processes in Ukraine and to give an objective assessment of the electoral process and the political environment. Members of the delegation will meet with representatives of political parties and election headquarters, government officials, representatives of civil society, the media and the international community in Kyiv and 12 regions of Ukraine. On election day, NDI observers will visit polling stations at the opening, voting, closing and during the counting of votes in certain areas