Facts

09:46 15.04.2019

Minsk Agreements acceptable, but Donbas elections impossible yet

2 min read
Minsk Agreements acceptable, but Donbas elections impossible yet

It is so far impossible to carry out a democratic electoral process in the Donbas regions outside Kyiv's control, Dmytro Razumkov, the speaker of Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky's campaign headquarters, said.

"As regards the war in the [Ukraine's] east and the Minsk Agreements, 'Minsk' [peace process] is really not ideal, there are a lot of questions related to it, this matter has been stalled for many months, but no one unfortunately can suggest another option. All of these sanctions, which today are in effect against Russia, are linked to the Minsk process, and it will be very difficult to change this whole process," Razumkov said at the third forum of the Ukrainian Liberals in Kyiv on Saturday.

The Minsk peace process is quite acceptable with all its imperfection, he said.

"The other point is that Russia is trying to turn everything upside down, as usual, and proceeds in reverse order by holding elections in the first place. This can be called whatever you like, but it is just impossible to carry out the democratic process on the occupied territory today," the speaker of Zelensky's campaign headquarters said.

Therefore, the only way to settle the Donbas crisis is undertaking joint actions by Ukraine and international partners, primarily by using diplomatic methods, he said.

The return of the "occupied territories" of Donbas and Crimea should take place only on Ukraine's terms, Razumkov added.

"Our country made its civilized choice long ago," the speaker of Zelensky's campaign headquarters said, commenting on Ukraine's course towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration. "This [the choice] was confirmed in 2014 by the deaths of people on the Maidan during the Revolution of Dignity, this is confirmed by the fact that the Ukrainian army protects our sovereignty in the country's east. But it is still a hard way we will have to go," Razumkov said.

"As we are speaking about the integration into the North Atlantic Alliance, it is certainly really important, and unfortunately or fortunately there is no alternative to Ukraine's advancement in this direction," he added.

At the same time, Razumkov urged politicians not to speculate on this matter.

Tags: #minsk #donbas #ukraine #jfo #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 16.04.2019
Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

10:30 16.04.2019
Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

09:29 16.04.2019
Ex-head of Ukrspecexport Bondarchuk announces plans to return to Ukraine

Ex-head of Ukrspecexport Bondarchuk announces plans to return to Ukraine

18:55 15.04.2019
Russia-led forces on Monday mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, 120mm mortars used three times

Russia-led forces on Monday mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, 120mm mortars used three times

18:14 15.04.2019
Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

17:18 15.04.2019
Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

17:00 15.04.2019
Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

16:45 15.04.2019
Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

15:50 15.04.2019
Suspect Ex-MP Kriuchkov will be provided security upon entering Ukraine, court to decide pretrial prevention measure

Suspect Ex-MP Kriuchkov will be provided security upon entering Ukraine, court to decide pretrial prevention measure

13:55 15.04.2019
Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

Zelensky urges Poroshenko to handle Handziuk case, imprison Svynarchuks, remember captured sailors, not run after him on TV channels

Poroshenko considers plans on Rada's dissolution after presidential elections illegal, threatening Ukraine's stability

LATEST

Zelensky urges Poroshenko to handle Handziuk case, imprison Svynarchuks, remember captured sailors, not run after him on TV channels

Poroshenko considers plans on Rada's dissolution after presidential elections illegal, threatening Ukraine's stability

Zelensky demonstrates disrespect for voters not explaining his support from Russian politicians, Ukrainian politicians who fled to Russia

Provocative billboards with Poroshenko will be taken down

Ex-NATO Deputy Secretary General hopes NATO to boost security in Black Sea

Poroshenko says in public wants to dismiss Foreign Intelligence Service first deputy head, who is charged in illegal enrichment case

Ukraine reports 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

Poroshenko pledges to respect Ukrainian people's choice in case Zelensky wins second round of presidential election

Batch of Hummer military vehicles comes to Odesa from U.S. – Defense Minister

SBU lifts ban on Austrian journalist Wehrschutz' entry to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD