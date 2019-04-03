Kyivstar connects 968 localities in all regions of Ukraine to 4G technology in Jan-March

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator in January-March 2019 connected 968 localities in 24 regions of Ukraine to the 4G communications (LTE) network, the press service of the company has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the first quarter of 2019, Kyivstar connected 968 localities to the 4G communications network, connecting 10 new localities per day. This happened in all regions," the company said.

According to Kyivstar's press service, today the operator's 4G communications network is available in 4,587 localities in the territory where 24.1 million people live (58% of the population of Ukraine).

At the same time, 43% of all mobile data traffic of Kyivstar is generated in the 4G network.

In March 2019, Kyivstar subscribers used the volume of mobile Internet equal to the consumption for the entire 2016 (40 petabytes).

In the first quarter, most of all localities in Ivano-Frankivsk (120), Lviv (108) and Rivne (103) regions were connected. Also among the leading regions in the number of localities connected to the 4G network are Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions: 73 and 69 respectively.

Kyivstar is a Ukrainian mobile communications operator. VEON international group (earlier VimpelCom) is the shareholder in Kyivstar. The group's shares are listed on NASDAQ (New York).