About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

The Central Election Commission expects that about 47,000 Ukrainian military personnel who perform tasks in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas will be able to vote in the presidential elections in Ukraine at the polling stations specially created for them.

"Eighty of such polling stations have been created: 46 small, 30 medium and four large. The approximate number of those soldiers who perform the tasks of protecting our country from aggression, which is carried out in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and who can vote at these polling stations, is 47,000 people," CEC member Mykhailo Verbensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

He noted that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had taken the appropriate initiative, since the mentioned servicemen cannot leave their military units and positions in the JFO zone.