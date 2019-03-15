Facts

13:53 15.03.2019

About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

1 min read
About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

The Central Election Commission expects that about 47,000 Ukrainian military personnel who perform tasks in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas will be able to vote in the presidential elections in Ukraine at the polling stations specially created for them.

"Eighty of such polling stations have been created: 46 small, 30 medium and four large. The approximate number of those soldiers who perform the tasks of protecting our country from aggression, which is carried out in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and who can vote at these polling stations, is 47,000 people," CEC member Mykhailo Verbensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

He noted that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had taken the appropriate initiative, since the mentioned servicemen cannot leave their military units and positions in the JFO zone.

Tags: #cec #elections #ukraine #votes #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:59 15.03.2019
Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

16:10 15.03.2019
Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

14:46 15.03.2019
Finland's support project for Ukrainian school reform provides EUR 6 mln of non-refundable assistance - Education ministry

Finland's support project for Ukrainian school reform provides EUR 6 mln of non-refundable assistance - Education ministry

14:34 15.03.2019
Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

12:55 15.03.2019
EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

12:35 15.03.2019
Poroshenko: EU's 'Azov' sanctions package to be expanded, strengthened if Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ships, obstruct freedom of navigation

Poroshenko: EU's 'Azov' sanctions package to be expanded, strengthened if Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ships, obstruct freedom of navigation

10:38 15.03.2019
Zelensky says YouTube has unblocked his channel

Zelensky says YouTube has unblocked his channel

10:00 15.03.2019
EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian nationals involved in Kerch Strait incident

EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian nationals involved in Kerch Strait incident

09:53 15.03.2019
EU extends individual sanctions related to conflict in Ukraine for 6 months

EU extends individual sanctions related to conflict in Ukraine for 6 months

17:17 14.03.2019
Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

AD

HOT NEWS

Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

Poroshenko: EU's 'Azov' sanctions package to be expanded, strengthened if Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ships, obstruct freedom of navigation

EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian nationals involved in Kerch Strait incident

EU extends individual sanctions related to conflict in Ukraine for 6 months

LATEST

Bozhok appointed deputy FM

Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhok

Tusk, Poroshenko to meet in Brussels on March 20 - European Council website

Zelensky climbs in opinion poll, Tymoshenko unchanged, Poroshenko slides – Sofia survey

Russian investigators believe Whelan spied for U.S. special services – lawyer

Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

Water supply system in Donetsk region cannot be divided – Ministry of occupied areas

Turchynov greets Ukrainian soldiers on Volunteer Fighter Day

Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD