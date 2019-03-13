European Parliament recommends appointment of EU Special Representative for Ukraine

A resolution was adopted at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday to recommend the appointment of an EU special representative for Ukraine.

The document says the special envoy will deal mainly with the subjects of Crimea and Donbas.

He or she will also be responsible for monitoring the human rights situation in Russian-occupied territories, the implementation of the Minsk peace agreements on Donbas, reducing tension in the Azov Sea region and protecting internally displaced persons' rights, the EP said in the resolution.