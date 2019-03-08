OSCE representative welcomes ceasefire in eastern Ukraine

The OSCE Special Representative in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Ukraine Martin Sajdik welcomes the recommitment to the cease-fire in eastern Ukraine on the occasion of March 8, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported.

"I sincerely welcome the recommitment to the ceasefire in the east of Ukraine, agreed at today's videoconference of the Working Group on Security under the leadership of the Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Ertuğrul Apakan. The recommitment will come into effect at the beginning of the brightest and most beautiful spring holiday –International Women's Day. This raises optimism and hope that it will be observed not only during this very day, but also during the days and weeks to come, for the benefit of the entire population of Ukraine," the message reads.

Sajdik expressed his deep appreciation to the sides for having reached this decision and urged them to ensure all the necessary means for the observation of a reliable, sustainable and long-lasting ceasefire.