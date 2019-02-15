Presidential candidate Poroshenko opens election HQ in Kyiv

The election headquarters of presidential candidate and incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has held its first press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

"The election HQ is led by Vitaliy Kovalchuk, Oleh Medvedev, spokesman for Poroshenko's election HQ, told reporters on Friday.

Also, he presented Ihor Hryniv as chief of Poroshenko's election campaign.

Medvedev said MP Ruslan Kniazevych will be in charge of legal support of Poroshenko's election campaign.

Artur Herasymov, leader of the Bloc Petro Poroshenko faction, will be in charge of political matters in general during Poroshenko's election campaign, as well as for arranging contacts with People's Deputies.

MP Serhiy Berezenko of the Bloc Petro Poroshenko faction will be in charge of the general arrangements of the campaign.

Medvedev said starting from next week Poroshenko's HQ will be giving several press conferences each week to answer all the upcoming questions.