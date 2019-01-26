Facts

14:15 26.01.2019

Patriot party nominates its candidate for presidency in Ukraine

1 min read
The Patriot political party has nominated Andriy Novak as a candidate for presidency in Ukraine.

According to the website of the political force, the 12th extraordinary congress of the Patriot party, headed by former First Deputy of ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Mykola Holomsha, was held on January 24.

Participants in the meeting decided the party would take part in the presidential election and supported the nomination of economist Andriy Novak as a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine.

In 2012-2013, Novak was the chairman of the Ukrainian Party, but then the termination of his membership in this party was announced.

Interfax-Ukraine
