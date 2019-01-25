Facts

U.S. Senate submits resolution on strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine

The U.S. Senate has submitted a resolution calling for the strengthening of defense assistance to Ukraine, and supported the abolition of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the press service of the Ukrainian embassy in the U.S. has said.

"In a document put on the agenda of the current Congress by a group of nearly seven dozen senators from the Republican and Democratic parties, lawmakers insistently urge the U.S. president to take advantage of the provisions of the "2018 U.S. National Defense Act for the needs of national defense" and the provision through the relevant programs of the State Department and the Pentagon of additional security policies and support our country, especially with a view to strengthening the maritime Ukraine's ability to prevent and repel further Russian aggression," it says.

The Senate called on the President of the United States [Donald Trump] to urgently conduct a joint operation with American allies to ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea in order to demonstrate support for internationally recognized borders, bilateral agreements and the principle of safe passage of the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov.

In addition, the senators appealed to NATO to strengthen the presence and capabilities of the Alliance in the Black Sea, including on monitoring the situation at sea and coastal defense. Separately, lawmakers urge allies and partners in Europe to refuse Russian Navy ships to visit their ports for resupply and refueling.

The resolution notes that the sanctions against the Russian Federation, which are the direct result of the actions of the government of the country, will continue operating and strengthening as long as the behavior of the Russian Federation does not change properly.

Senators also welcomed and supported the resolution of the European Parliament of December 12, 2018, condemning the Russian aggression in the Kerch Strait, and called for the cancellation of Nord Stream 2 because of its threat to European energy security.

