Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

Kyiv's Obolonsky District Court has sentenced former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to 13 years in prison for high treason and complicity in "Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine."

The Obolonsky District Court in Kyiv led by Judge Vladyslav Deviatko handed down the ruling on Thursday.

Criminal proceedings against Yanukovych were conducted in line with a special in absentia procedure, as he is currently in Russia.