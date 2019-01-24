Facts

17:35 24.01.2019

Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

1 min read
Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

Kyiv's Obolonsky District Court has sentenced former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to 13 years in prison for high treason and complicity in "Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine."

The Obolonsky District Court in Kyiv led by Judge Vladyslav Deviatko handed down the ruling on Thursday.

Criminal proceedings against Yanukovych were conducted in line with a special in absentia procedure, as he is currently in Russia.

Tags: #yanukovych #court
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kyiv's Obolonsky district court to start reading verdict to Yanukovych on Jan 24

Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

Vyshinsky case to be referred to Kyiv after indictment - prosecutors

Arrest of 8 Ukrainian sailors extended until Apr 24

Court in Crimea refuses to release 20 out of 24 Ukrainian seamen captured near Kerch Strait

Crimea court upholds arrest of five Ukrainians from Navy ships detained in Black Sea

Switzerland extends freeze on assets of Yanukovych for one year — embassy

Court hearings into Hryb's case postponed until Dec 21 due to his poor health

Court arrests 12 sailors from Ukrainian Navy ships detained in Kerch Strait until Jan 25, 2019

Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in Kerch Strait are prisoners of war by status, they cannot be put on trial — Klimkin

LATEST

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Ex-NATO Secretary General Rasmussen supports reforms in Ukraine, but not specific political candidates

PACE calls on Russia to release POW Ukrainian seamen, ensure free passage through Kerch Strait

Denisova asks Moskalkova for help in providing medical assistance to Crimean Tatar civil activist Bekirov

IDPs, residents of occupied Donbas have opportunity to vote in presidential elections

Poroshenko, Guterres discuss release of Ukrainian sailors, deployment of UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas

Establishment of Anticorruption Court of Ukraine to be complete in Feb — Poroshenko

Denisova demands Russia send wounded Ukrainian POWs to neutral country for medical treatment — statement for EU diplomats

Russian meddling in Ukrainian elections will not result in quick sanctions from the West – expert

UOC MP not to change its name — locum tenens of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD