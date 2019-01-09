Facts

16:57 09.01.2019

Poroshenko orders to send up to 20 military personnel to Mali to join UN mission

Poroshenko orders to send up to 20 military personnel to Mali to join UN mission

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has signed a decree to send Ukrainian national military personnel made up of members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to join the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali.

"To send for the participation of Ukraine in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali our national personnel (made up of members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) of up to 20 people strong," presidential decree No 6/2019 of January 9 says.

The decree comes into effect on the day of its publication.

