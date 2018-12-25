Facts

13:56 25.12.2018

Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas: We are united by Ukraine and faith

1 min read
Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas: We are united by Ukraine and faith

 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has congratulated Ukrainians celebrating Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar.

"You and me witnessed the birth of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine … I want to thank you for your support in obtaining the Ukrainian Church, which is independent of Moscow and recognized by the world's Orthodoxy," according to the presidential website.

The head of state stressed that "there has not been and won't be state church" in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that there is "a real religious freedom, which we carefully preserve."

"With all the diversity, we are united by Ukraine and faith in the birth and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ," the president added.

The head of state, addressing Ukrainians, noted that "although the enemy threatens us, although others want to enslave our country and our people, we have no fear."

Tags: #poroshenko #christmas
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Veteran Affairs Ministry should start working in 2-3 weeks – Poroshenko

Poroshenko warns members of radical organizations against seizing UOC MP churches

Situation in Ukraine completely under control, no reason for mobilizing troops – Poroshenko

Poroshenko to enact law extending list of fighters for Ukraine's independence in 20th century who are entitled to war veterans' benefits

Poroshenko calls on SBU to check all Ukrainian state servants for having relatives with Russian citizenship

Ukraine must reach peace in keeping with national interests within five years — Poroshenko

NATO to keep an eye on situation in Sea of Azov — Poroshenko

Poroshenko on Facebook initiates survey on significance of tomos for Ukraine

Poroshenko signs law on discontinuing friendship agreement with Russian Federation

Poroshenko demands FM complete inventory of treaty framework with Russian Federation

LATEST

Crimea court upholds arrest of five Ukrainians from Navy ships detained in Black Sea

Russia extends list of Ukrainian companies, individuals which fall under countersanctions - premier

Russia expands list of Ukrainian individuals, entities subjected to countersanctions - PM

Some 128 settlements in Ukraine cut off power due to poor weather conditions

Former Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate to appeal law on renaming it in Constitutional Court

Occupation forces open fire on Armed Forces positions 20 times over past 24 hours

Kyiv calls on international community to increase pressure on Russia to discontinue human rights violations in Crimea

UN General Assembly's resolution on Crimea latest evidence of international community's strong support for Ukraine — FM

UN General Assembly condemns violation of human rights in Crimea

Poroshenko Bloc says its candidates win in 52 of 78 communities in local elections in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD