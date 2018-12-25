Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas: We are united by Ukraine and faith

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has congratulated Ukrainians celebrating Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar.

"You and me witnessed the birth of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine … I want to thank you for your support in obtaining the Ukrainian Church, which is independent of Moscow and recognized by the world's Orthodoxy," according to the presidential website.

The head of state stressed that "there has not been and won't be state church" in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that there is "a real religious freedom, which we carefully preserve."

"With all the diversity, we are united by Ukraine and faith in the birth and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ," the president added.

The head of state, addressing Ukrainians, noted that "although the enemy threatens us, although others want to enslave our country and our people, we have no fear."