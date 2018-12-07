Facts

16:06 07.12.2018

Poltorak, Cooper agree on joint actions for realizing Ukraine's Euroatlantic aspirations

Poltorak, Cooper agree on joint actions for realizing Ukraine's Euroatlantic aspirations

Ukraine's Defense Minister and United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper agreed on an action plan for furthering Ukraine's Euroatlantic aspirations.

"Today I met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper. Informed the foreign delegation about the situation resulting from another open armed aggression from Russia, which took place in the Kerch Strait," Poltorak wrote on his Facebook page on the meeting on Friday in Kyiv.

He said the sides discussed the implementation of the law of Ukraine "On National Security of Ukraine," particularly in the context of implementing civil democratic control of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, reforming the management system, conducting a defense review and key aspects of defense reform.

During the meeting, priorities were also identified to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States for the near term and specific measures to be implemented using the assistance of the United States and other international partners.

"In addition, we discussed the list of priority needs of the Naval Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces and agreed on joint actions to implement Ukraine's Euroatlantic aspirations.

Tags: #poltorak
Interfax-Ukraine
