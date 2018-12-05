Cabinet to allocate UAH 100,000 to pay to each Ukrainian naval seaman taken prisoners of war

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has passed a resolution to pay UAH 100,000 to each Ukrainian naval seaman taken prisoners of war by Russia near the Kerch Strait on November 25.

A respective decision was made at the government's meeting on December 5, a correspondent of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency has reported.

"Today the Cabinet of Ministers passed a resolution to make payments to the prisoners of war who had been captured by the Russian Federation following an incident in the Black Sea," Vadym Chernysh, Ukraine's Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, told the press after the Cabinet's meeting on December 5.

As soon as the Ukrainian Defense Ministry provides a list of the prisoners of war with their accurate personal details, the Ministry of Temporarily Occupied Territories will start to identify those persons to make payments to their relatives or legal representatives to the tune of UAH 100,000 to each.

He said the money is to be spent solely on the protection of the prisoners of war, in particular, on legal assistance, correspondence, and other such purposes.

As reported earlier, on November 25, Russian border guards attacked three Ukrainian naval ships near the Kerch Strait. As a result, the crews and ships were detained and some crew members wounded.

Two dozen crew members were arrested by courts in Simferopol and Kerch until January 25, 2019, and taken to Moscow.