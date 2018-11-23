SkyUp to launch 7 intl, two domestic flights from March through Oct 2019

SkyUp airline, which plans to start servicing regular flights at the end of December 2018 from four international routes (Tbilisi, Sofia, Poprad and Barcelona), plans to add seven more international and two domestic flights in 2019.

The airline said on its Facebook page on Wednesday, flights to Larnaca (Cyprus) are to start from March 31, Naples (Italy) and Tenerife (Spain) from April 26, Batumi (Georgia) from May 25, Rimini (Italy) from June 1, Catania (Italy) and Alicante (Spain) from June 2.

The start of domestic flights from Kyiv to Odesa and from Odesa to Kharkiv is also scheduled from June 2 at intervals of two times a week and the fare starting from UAH 496 for a one way ticket.

"The battle for Ukraine begins not only for international, but also domestic destinations," Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said on his Facebook page, commenting on the SkyUp message.

In the booking system on the airline's website, flight tickets are available until October 2019 for all destinations, except Kyiv-Alicante (until September 29).

Flights to Batumi will be serviced almost daily (the fare starts from UAH 1,527), to Larnaca and Alicante - on Thursdays and Sundays (from UAH 1,527 and UAH 2,499 respectively), in Rimini - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays (from UAH 2,638), to Naples - on Tuesdays and Fridays (from UAH 2,638), in Catania - on Sundays (from UAH 2,638) and in Tenerife - on Tuesdays and Fridays (from UAH 5,164).